Aerospace Tapes Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Aerospace Tapes Market Segmented by Category Type (Specialty, Masking), by Application Type (Interior, Exterior), by Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, and Others), by Backing Material Type (Paper/Tissue, Film, Foam, and Others), by End-Use Industry Type (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, and General Aviation), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the presented report, Aerospace Tapes Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. Various government initiatives taken by China and India, high demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft, growing passenger demand, and replacement and modernization of old aircraft are the major factors driving the growth of the market for aerospace tapes during the forecast period.

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Aerospace Tapes Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the resin type, the market is segmented as acrylic, rubber, silicone, and others. The acrylic segment is expected to remain dominant with its unique properties such as high shear strength, fast-curing time, excellent resistance to oxidation, temperature, and UV radiation; color stability, exceptional anti-aging properties, good balance of adhesion and cohesion, remarkable water resistance, and high peel strength. Acrylics find wide usage in erosion protection of aircraft leading edges, propellers, de-icer systems, and helicopter rotors, the bonding of carpet, floorings and galley mats in aircraft, overlay films for instructions, leaflets, and surface and paint protection, owing to their excellent adhesion property.

Based on the backing material type, the market is segmented as paper/tissue, film, foam, and others. The paper/tissue segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market, governed by its properties such as good holding power, heat insulation, and temperature resistance. Its thin, flexible and smooth texture makes its suitable for aircraft manufacturing.

Based on the end-use industry type, the aerospace tapes market is segmented as commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation. The commercial aviation segment commands the market, with the standard of living improving in developing economies, making the demand for air travel to grow. Wide and narrow-body aircraft deliveries are expected to drive most of the market growth, with regional jet demand lagging behind.

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to be the largest-growing aerospace tapes market during the forecast period, despite the maturity of the market, there is a demand for aerospace tapes in countries such as the US and Canada, owing to the presence of manufacturing facilities and distribution networks of the major players in the market. The growth of the market is driven by the growth of the aerospace industry in North America, which plays a crucial role in monitoring the performance and commercialization of aerospace tapes. The Mexican aerospace tapes market is smaller as compared with the US and Canada, but it is a rapidly growing market as aerospace is one of the largest industries of the country’s manufacturing sector.

