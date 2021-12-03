Aerospace Robotics Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2021-2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Aerospace Robotics Market Segmented by Type (Articulated, Cylindrical, Scara, Cartesian, and Others), by Component Type (Controller, Sensors, Drive, Arm Processor, and End Effector), by Technology Type (Traditional, Collaborative), by Application Type (Drilling & Fastening, Inspection, Welding, Painting & Coating, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the presented report, Aerospace Robotics Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. Growing employment of robotics to manage aircraft order backlogs, increasing use of robots for efficient aircraft production, and mounting labor costs are the prime factors bolstering the global aerospace robotics market during the forecast period.

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Aerospace Robotics Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the type, the market is segmented as articulated, cylindrical, scara, cartesian, and others. The articulated type segment is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the fact that articulated robots are preferred in most aircraft manufacturing processes, owing to their precision and high flexibility.

Based on the component type, the market is segmented as controller, sensors, drive, arm processor, and end effector. The controller segment was the largest component segment in 2018, and is also estimated to remain the largest segment in the coming five years. The unprecedented rise in aircraft deliveries is likely to underpin the market, which will consequently translate into healthy growth of the segment.

Based on the technology type, the market is segmented as traditional and collaborative. The collaborative segment is expected to depict a higher growth during the forecast period, owing to the gradual adoption of collaborative robots by the aerospace industry, marked by their ability to work alongside humans.

In terms of regions, North America accounted for the largest share of the aerospace robotics market in 2018, and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The market is driven by the regional presence of major aircraft manufacturers and aircraft part manufacturers along with the growing demand for commercial aircraft, which is compelling aircraft manufacturers to opt for robots and industrial automation to enhance their monthly production. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

