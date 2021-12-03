United States Cigarette Market Report 2021-2026: Industry Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “United States Cigarette Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the US cigarette market is expected to continue its stable growth during (2021-2026).

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Industry Definition and Application:

Cigarettes refer to narrow cylindrical tobacco products that are lighted on one end to inhale the resulting smoke. They are available in various shapes, colors, intensity and flavors in the United States. Currently, the increasing number of adult smokers is positively influencing the demand for cigarettes in the country.

Market Trends

Hectic schedules and stressful lives of individuals, along with the easy availability of distinctive and innovative cigarette flavors, such as clove, anise, citrus, spearmint and wintergreen, are bolstering the growth of the cigarette market in the United States. Furthermore, these products are economically feasible as they are available from extremely low to high range. Moreover, several manufacturers are offering the products at discounted rates to retailers to reduce the overall costs of cigarettes. They are also launching sophisticated packaging to build brand image and expand their customer base. Additionally, several market players are adopting various advertising strategies, such as public hoardings and sponsoring various public events to reach out to a broader audience in the country. All the factors mentioned above are anticipated to further drive the market for cigarettes in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

United States Cigarette Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Type, Distribution Channel and Region.

Market Breakup by Type:

Light

Medium

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Tobacco Shops

Supermarket and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

