Aeroengine Composites Market to Witness Mounting Growth in Approaching Time

Stratview Research has published a report on the Aeroengine Composites Market Segmented by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Helicopter, and Military Aircraft), by Application Type (Fan Blades, Fan Case, Outlet Guide Vanes, Shrouds, and Others), by Composite Type (Polymer Matrix Composites, Ceramic Matrix Composites, and Metal Matrix Composites), by Reinforcement Type (Carbon Composites, Silicon Carbide Composites, and Other Composited), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the presented report, Aeroengine Composites Market offers good growth opportunity of >4% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Rising concern of military personnel protection, stringent government regulations, such as OSHA regarding safety of workers, and growth in the end use industries are the major growth drivers of the market.

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Aeroengine Composites Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

By Aircraft Type

The global aeroengine composites market is segmented based on the aircraft type as Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Helicopter, and Others. Wide-body aircraft is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Increasing production rates of the next-generation aircraft programs A350XWB and B787 and increasing penetration of composites in newer variants of aircraft, such as B777x, are driving the wide-body aircraft segment. The narrow-body aircraft segment is driven by LEAP-1A empowering A320neo family, LEAP-1B empowering B737 max, and LEAP-1C empowering C919.

By Application Type

Based on the application type, the aeroengine composites market is segmented as Fan Blades, Fan Case, Outlet Guide Vanes, Shrouds, and Others. Fan blades and fan case together account for most of the aeroengine composites market and are likely to remain the dominant applications in the coming five years too. New-generation engine models, such as GEnx, GE9X, Pratt GTF, LEAP-1A, LEAP-1B, and LEAP-1C, contain both fan blades and fan case made of composites, which has led to a colossal share of both segments in the market. Development of new composite applications in engines by replacing traditional metallic components is further substantiating the growth of the aeroengine composites market. In the last decade, a sheer interest has been recorded for the use of ceramic matrix composites in various engine applications, such as shrouds, combustor liners, and nozzles.

By Composite Type

Based on the composite type, the aeroengine composites market is segmented as Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC), Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC), and Metal Matrix Composites (MMC). PMC is projected to remain the most dominant composite type in the global aeroengine composites market over the next five years. PMC is majorly being used to develop all the major composite components of the engine, such as fan blades and fan cases. Carbon-epoxy composite is the perennial choice of PMC, used majorly in the market. The CMC segment is likely to depict the highest growth in the global aeroengine composites market over the next five years. Much of this growth is attributed to the significant growth in LEAP engines, which incorporate various CMC components.

Regional Insights

Based on the regions, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period, driven by the presence of the world’s largest aircraft OEM: Boeing. The USA is likely to remain the growth engine of the region’s market during the forecast period, propelled by the presence of the major engine manufacturers, such as GE Aviation, CFM International, and Pratt & Whitney. Asia-Pacific currently represents a relatively small opportunity; however, is subjected to grow at a handsome rate in the coming years, largely driven by China. China is projected to be the new growth engine in the region. Presence of assembly plants of A320neo and B737max coupled with the upcoming C919 aircraft is expected to drive the market in the country.

