Acoustic Diaphragm Market to Grow at a Robust Pace During 2021-2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Acoustic Diaphragm Market Segmented by Material Type (Paper, Wood, Polypropylene, Polycarbonate, Polyester, Polyamide, Polyether Ether Ketone, and Others), by End-User Type (Earphone & Headphone, Loudspeaker & AI, Microphone, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the presented report, Acoustic Diaphragm Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Growing electronic industry, specifically consumer electronics, and increasing disposable income in emerging economies are some of the major factors fueling the acoustic diaphragm market during the forecast period.

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Acoustic Diaphragm Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as paper, wood, polypropylene, polycarbonate, polyester, polyamide, polyether ether ketone, and others. Paper diaphragm is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period owing to easy availability and low-cost as compared to its counterparts. These are thin and can be easily modified and also offer various features such as excellent moisture resistance and acoustic characteristics, making them highly suitable for loudspeakers and microphones.

On the other hand, polycarbonate is projected to witness significant growth rate in the market during the forecast period. These polycarbonate materials are commercially available and offer various features, such as proper flexibility & rigidity, sound wave propagation, acceptable heat dissipation, fulfilling all the requirements for a good acoustic diaphragm, eventually boosting the segment’s growth over the forecast period.

Based on the end-user type, the market is segmented as earphone & headphone, loudspeakers & AI, microphone, and others. The microphone segment accounted for the major part of share in 2020 and is estimated to witness significant growth rate in the market. Further, increasing sale of smartphones, tablets, and TV sets have accelerated microphone consumption, fueling the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, earphone & headphone is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market globally. Also, other factors such as growing adoption of virtual reality in various sectors including education, construction, business, and armed forces mainly for the purpose of training are expected to boost the growth of the acoustic diaphragm market over the forecast period.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the major share of the market owing to growing electronic industry, increasing disposable income, and growing popularity of advanced microphones in the region during the forecast period. The presence of some key manufacturers of electronic components along with the growing demand for smartphones is another factor bolstering the growth of the regional market over the forecast period. Europe and North America are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

