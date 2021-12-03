Stationary Battery Storage Market Size, Share, Leading Players and Analysis up to 2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Stationary Battery Storage Market Segmented by Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Sodium Sulphur, Lead Acid, Flow Battery, and Others), by Application Type (Grid Services, Behind the Meter, and Off Grid), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the presented report, Stationary Battery Storage Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. The growing demand for stationary battery storage is mainly due to ongoing integration of clean energy systems, which has created a need for cost effective technologies.

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Stationary Battery Storage Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the battery type, the market is segmented as lithium-ion, sodium sulphur, lead acid, flow battery, and others. The lithium-ion segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The lithium-ion batteries have higher shelf life compared to the conventional batteries, which is encouraging the usage of these batteries.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing stationary battery storage market during the forecast period, with China, Japan, India, and Australia being the major countries offering lucrative growth opportunities. The trend of shifting from conventional power generation to clean/green source of energy has led the market of stationary battery storage all over the world. Further, the rural electrification in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific has boosted the demand significantly.

