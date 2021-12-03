Space Electronics Market Size, Emerging Trends, Forecasts, and Analysis 2019-2024

Stratview Research has published a report on the Space Electronics Market Segmented by Platform Type (Satellite, Launch Vehicle, and Others), by Component Type (Discrete Semiconductors, Optoelectronics, Integrated Circuits, and Others), by Subsystem Type (Electrical Power Subsystem, Attitude & Orbital Control Subsystem, Telemetry, Tracking & Command Subsystem, Communication Subsystem, and Others), by Product Type (Radiation-Hardened and Radiation-Tolerant), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the presented report, Space Electronics Market is projected to reach an estimated value of US$ 1,620.5 million in 2024. The next five years for the space electronics market are going to be attractive with sizeable growth opportunities for both existing as well as new players.

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Space Electronics Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the Platform Type, the global space electronics market is segmented based on platform type as Satellite, Launch Vehicle, and Others. The satellite segment is expected to remain the growth engine of the global space electronics market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Increasing participation of commercial space companies, such as Space X, OneWeb Satellites, and Sky and Space Global Ltd, and an expected launch of more than 4,000 satellites during 2018-2023 would propel the demand for electronics in the satellite segment in years to come.

Based on the component type, the space electronics market is segmented as Discrete Semiconductors, Optoelectronics, Integrated Circuits, and Others. The integrated circuits are expected to remain the most dominant component type in the total space electronics market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Increasing demand for electronics that are smaller in size and lighter in weight and consume lesser power (reduced SWaP), is the driving force of integrated circuits in the total space electronics market.

Based on the product type, the global space electronics market is segmented as Radiation-Hardened Electronics and Radiation-Tolerant Electronics. Both, radiation-hardened as well as radiation-tolerant electronic segments, are likely to grow at healthy growth rates over the next five year; however, the radiation-tolerant segment is likely to witness a higher growth during the same period. Increasing demand for COTS (Commercial-off-the-Shelf) components, drastically lowering launch cost from commercial space companies, and growing demand for small satellites, especially for earth observation, communication, and networking applications are the key whys and wherefores behind the higher growth of the radiation-tolerant space electronics market.

Based on the regions, North America is expected to remain the largest space electronics market during the forecast period and is also expected to experience the highest growth during the same period. NASA is the largest space agency in the world, which is largely involved in space-related activities located in the USA. Furthermore, the market entry of commercial space companies, such as Space X, propel the region’s demand for space electronics in the coming years.

Europe and Asia-Pacific are also likely to offer good growth opportunities in the coming years. India, China, and Russia would be the new growth engines of the European and Asia-Pacific’s space electronics market in the coming years.

