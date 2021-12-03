Sodium Acetate Market set to recoup post COVID-19

Stratview Research has published a report on the Sodium Acetate Market Segmented by Product Type (Trihydrate and Anhydrous), by End-User Type (Leather & Textile, Food, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the presented report, Sodium Acetate Market likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Growing leather & textile industry, rising product demand in myriad end-user industries, and growing demand for sodium acetate in food industry are some of the key factors fueling the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Sodium Acetate Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as trihydrate and anhydrous. The sodium acetate trihydrate market is estimated to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period owing to its extensive utilization in the leather & textile industry as pickling and buffering agent. In addition, excessive cost of anhydrous sodium acetate is also expected to indirectly fuel the trihydrate sodium acetate demand in the market.

Based on the end-user type, the market is segmented as leather & textiles, food, medical & pharmaceuticals, and others. The leather & textile industry and the medical & pharmaceutical industry are estimated to be the dominating segments, collectively accounting for the major share of the market (more than 60%) during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the superior physical characteristics, such as high density and solubility, offered by the product, fueling the overall industry growth.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the leading region in the market on account of increasing product demand and the rapidly-growing leather & textile and food industries in the region during the forecast period. On the other hand, North America is estimated to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. The growth of the region can be attributed to the rising medical & pharmaceutical industry during the forecast period.

