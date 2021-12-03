Silicone Structural Glazing Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2021-2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Silicone Structural Glazing Market Segmented by Glazing Type (Four-Sided Structural, Two-Sided Structural, Slope, Stepped Glass, U-Shaped, Total Vision Systems, and Others), by Material Type (Aluminum Structural Framing, Glass Panels, Silicone Sealants, and EPDM), by End-Use Type (Commercial, Public, and Residential), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the presented report, Silicone Structural Glazing Market likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of the market are increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings and advanced facade systems in developing and developed economies along with progressions in installation technology. The silicone structural glazing market has lucrative growth opportunities driven by the surge in demand for green buildings and increase in investments made in various infrastructural projects in developing economies.

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Silicone Structural Glazing Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as aluminum structural framing, glass panels, silicone sealants, and EPDM. The glass panel segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to the light transmission property of glass which ultimately helps in conservation of electrical energy.

Based on the end-use type, the silicone structural glazing market is segmented as commercial, public, and residential. The commercial segment leads the market owing to the increasing demand for green/ecofriendly buildings, growing usage of glass facade systems, and rise in the construction of commercial buildings and institutes.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest growth in the silicone structural glazing market during the forecast period. China and India are the major growth engines of the region. The market is driven by the extensive growth of construction activities in the region and the presence of a large number of silicone structural glazing manufacturers in China and India. All these factors are driving the demand for silicone structural glazing in the region.

