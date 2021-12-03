Air Ambulance Market Overview, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global air ambulance market size is expected to reach US$ 7.7 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2026.

Air ambulance services are a type of air rescue, medical aid and transportation service provided to patients in an emergency. An air ambulance utilizes a helicopter or an aircraft fitted with medical supplies and equipment to ensure the provision of optimum treatment and convenience when traveling. Some of the common medical supplies in an air ambulance include breathing apparatus, control systems, and defibrillators. The system also involves trained emergency personnel who immediately treats the patient before the ambulance arrives at the nearest hospital. Air ambulances help reduce traffic congestion and are particularly useful in areas impacted by natural disasters, conflicts, and epidemics.

Global Air Ambulance Market Trends:

The global air ambulance market is being driven by rapid growth in the healthcare sector. As compared to conventional emergency services, air ambulances enable quicker travel and effectively cater to critical medical emergencies, such as car crashes or burns, which is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, cardiac ailments, including heart attacks and other serious health concerns such as brain stroke, demand urgent medical attention, which has created a global requirement for air ambulance services. Moreover, numerous technological advancements, such as the development of online booking platforms, are contributing to the market growth. Other than this, revised emergency healthcare budgets and a growing number of hospitals capable of providing air ambulance services are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Global Air Ambulance Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key players being PHI Air Medical, Air Ambulance Specialists, Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance, Express Air Medical Transport, Lifeguard Air Ambulance, Native American Air Ambulance, Metro Aviation Inc., The Royal Flying Doctor Service, REVA Air Ambulance, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, EAA, Capital Air Ambulnace, AirMed International, etc.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the vehicle type, the market has been segmented into aircraft, airplanes, helicopters, seaplanes and others.

On the basis of the service, the market has been segmented into hospital services, community services and others.

Based on the application, the market has been classified into medical care, transportation and others.

On a regional basis, the market has been spread across North America (the United States and Canada), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others) and Middle East and Africa.

