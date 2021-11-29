Vegan Dog Food Market is set to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% through the end of the forecast period in 2031

The global vegan dog food market is primarily driven by the increasing demographics for vegan population. The growing opportunity for vegan dog food due to rising pet ownership, along with increasing demand for healthy pet food products will spur the overall market growth around the world.

According to a new report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is set to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% through the end of the forecast period in 2031 with a valuation of over US$ 12.22 Bn.

The increasing focus on the health of dogs has augmented the market demand for vegan dog food.

Dog owners are looking for food products with higher nutritional value. The growing awareness regarding healthy dog food is propelling the demand of vegan dog food in the market. These aspects are encouraging product launches, subsequently driving overall growth.

In May 2020, Bond Pet Foods, Inc., has introduced its first consumer product – animal-free, a high-protein dog treat bar. The company is headquartered in the U.S. and work with biotechnology to produce the convenient Protein-Packed treat bar for dogs that has been accepted by veterinary nutritionists for high palatability and digestibility.

Key Takeaways from the Vegan Dog Food Market Study

In terms of nature, conventional vegan dog food is most preferred and will hold a dominant share of more than 81.2% in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period.

Kibbles or dry vegan dog food will hold the maximum share of 24.3% in 2021 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period.

Puppies are dominating the global vegan dog food industry in terms of age group with the market share of 53.6% in 2021.

Among the sales channel, store based retailing is the most preferred and holds a dominant share of more than 86.4% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

Bags will hold the maximum share of 36.8% in 2021. The use of stand-up bags in the pet food packaging business is the newest trend.

“The expansion of the vegan industry has evidently created opportunities vegan dog food sales. Besides this, awareness regarding their pet’s health and wellbeing has attracted pet owners to shift towards vegan diet for their dogs.” said a lead analyst at FMI

Who is winning?

To meet the rising demand from customers, manufacturers are investing extensively to refresh their stocks with vegan dog food products. For instance:

In May 2020, Nestlé Purina PetCare, has announced about the series of investments (CHF 100 million) in plants, such as plant-based pet food products, this will further build up the company’s footprint in the Chinese market.

In November 2019, Nestlé Purina PetCare authoritatively opened its 21st U.S.-based pet care product production unit in the Hartwell. Purina will manufacture its wet pet food brands, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, and Fancy Feast at its new plant (Hartwell) and mainly serve the south-eastern pet food market.

Some of the key players in vegan dog food market are Mars Incorporated, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Lafeber Co., Fromm Family Foods LLC., Dave’s Pet Food, Boulder Dog Food Company, L.L.C., Champion Petfoods, Nutro Products Inc., Evanger’s Dog & Dog Food Company, Inc.

Get Valuable Insights into Vegan Dog Food Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Vegan Dog Food market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from (2021-2031). The study divulges compelling insights on the vegan dog food market based on product type (kibble/dry, dehydrated food, treats and chews, freeze-dried raw, wet food, frozen, powder and freeze-dried food), nature (organic and conventional), by age group (adult, senior, puppy), by packaging (pouches, bags, folding cartons, tubs & cups, can, bottles & jars) (by distribution channel (direct sales/B2B, HoReCa, and indirect sales) across ten major regions North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan, Oceania, and MEA.

