Sports Nutrition Market Historic Sales Compared to 2021-2031 Forecast Outlook

The analysts at Future Market Insights (FMI) followed a multidisciplinary approach during the pandemic to study the growth and development of the Sports Nutrition Market. The report features insights on the current growth dynamics and the major revenue reforms prevailing in the market as of 2020 along with the key takeaways over the forecast period 2021 to 2030.

Newly released Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis projects global demand for sports nutrition to total US$ 19,302.2 Mn in 2021. As per the report, the overall sales of sports nutrition will reach 737,780 MT in the year.

Rising health awareness will cause the demand healthy and nutritional flavored drinks to increase, spurring the sports nutrition market growth. FMI also predicts the demand in the market to rise at an impressive CAGR of 9.3% during the assessment period (2021 – 2031).

Key Players

Nestlé S.A., Red Bull GmbH, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., Nutrabolt, and GlaxoSmithKline plc., are the top players identified by Future Market Insights

Segmentation

The report provides insights on the important highlights and current trends prevailing in the market. This helps the readers to gain a deeper understanding and form an unbiased opinion on the market. Numerous segmentations have been provided for this market based on:

By Ingredient Type:

Plant-Derived Ingredient Soy Protein Rice Protein Pea Protein Potato Protein

Animal Derived Ingredient Creatine Milk Protein Whey Protein Concentrates Casein BCAA (Branded Chain Amino Acid)

Blends

B2C

By Function:

Energizing Products

Rehydration

Pre-Workout

Recovery

Weight Management

By Product Form:

Ready-To-Drink

Energy & Protein Bar

Powder

Tablets/Capsules

By Flavour:

Regular

Flavored Fruit Punch Berries Citrus Chocolate Vanilla Others



By Sales Channel:

Modern Trade

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Pharmacy Store

Online Retail

Other Sales Channel

Queries Solved

What is the size of the overall Sports Nutrition Market in the Food and Beverage Market and its segments?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Sports Nutrition Market in the Food and Beverage Market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Sports Nutrition Market in the Food and Beverage Market?

What is the Sports Nutrition Market in the Food and Beverage Market size at the regional and country-level?

What are the key market players focusing on?

What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Sports Nutrition Market in the Food and Beverage Market?

What are the recent trends in Sports Nutrition Market in the Food and Beverage Market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)?

What are the challenges to the Sports Nutrition Market in the growth of the Food and Beverage Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sports Nutrition Market in the Food and Beverage Market?

Key Points Covered in Sports Nutrition Market Study

Market estimates and forecast 2021-2031

Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Brand share and Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Sports nutrition tools market and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

