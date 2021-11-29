Sports Nutrition Market Historic Sales Compared to 2021-2031 Forecast Outlook
The analysts at Future Market Insights (FMI) followed a multidisciplinary approach during the pandemic to study the growth and development of the Sports Nutrition Market. The report features insights on the current growth dynamics and the major revenue reforms prevailing in the market as of 2020 along with the key takeaways over the forecast period 2021 to 2030.
Newly released Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis projects global demand for sports nutrition to total US$ 19,302.2 Mn in 2021. As per the report, the overall sales of sports nutrition will reach 737,780 MT in the year.
Rising health awareness will cause the demand healthy and nutritional flavored drinks to increase, spurring the sports nutrition market growth. FMI also predicts the demand in the market to rise at an impressive CAGR of 9.3% during the assessment period (2021 – 2031).
Key Players
The key players in the market are:
Nestlé S.A., Red Bull GmbH, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., Nutrabolt, and GlaxoSmithKline plc., are the top players identified by Future Market Insights
Segmentation
The report provides insights on the important highlights and current trends prevailing in the market. This helps the readers to gain a deeper understanding and form an unbiased opinion on the market. Numerous segmentations have been provided for this market based on:
By Ingredient Type:
- Plant-Derived Ingredient
- Soy Protein
- Rice Protein
- Pea Protein
- Potato Protein
- Animal Derived Ingredient
- Creatine
- Milk Protein
- Whey Protein Concentrates
- Casein
- BCAA (Branded Chain Amino Acid)
- Blends
By Nature:
- Organic
- Conventional
By Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- East Asia
- Europe
- South Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
B2C
By Function:
- Energizing Products
- Rehydration
- Pre-Workout
- Recovery
- Weight Management
By Product Form:
- Ready-To-Drink
- Energy & Protein Bar
- Powder
- Tablets/Capsules
By Flavour:
- Regular
- Flavored
- Fruit Punch
- Berries
- Citrus
- Chocolate
- Vanilla
- Others
By Sales Channel:
- Modern Trade
- Convenience Store
- Specialty Store
- Pharmacy Store
- Online Retail
- Other Sales Channel



By Price Range:
- Economic
- Premium
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
Queries Solved
- What is the size of the overall Sports Nutrition Market in the Food and Beverage Market and its segments?
- What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?
- What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Sports Nutrition Market in the Food and Beverage Market, and how they are expected to impact the market?
- What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Sports Nutrition Market in the Food and Beverage Market?
- What is the Sports Nutrition Market in the Food and Beverage Market size at the regional and country-level?
- What are the key market players focusing on?
- What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Sports Nutrition Market in the Food and Beverage Market?
- What are the recent trends in Sports Nutrition Market in the Food and Beverage Market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)?
- What are the challenges to the Sports Nutrition Market in the growth of the Food and Beverage Market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sports Nutrition Market in the Food and Beverage Market?
Key Points Covered in Sports Nutrition Market Study
- Market estimates and forecast 2021-2031
- Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth
- Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis
- Competition Mapping and Benchmarking
- Brand share and Market Share Analysis
- Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate
- COVID-19 Impact on Sports nutrition tools market and How to Navigate
- Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies
Reasons to Buy the report
- The report includes authentic analysis of the market and the present developing trends in the market affecting the growth. FMI speaks to stakeholders across the spectrum, including C-level executives, distributors, product manufacturers, industry experts. This ensures that the data collected is from highly reliable sources.
- We provide accurate insights on various market trends to enable businesses to make informed and beneficial decisions to attain competitive edge over key players.
- Our analysts provide detailed market segmentation along with useful insights and extensive reports that other companies fail to include. The report comprises the market trends, key players and shift in the demand throughout the forecasted period.