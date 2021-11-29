The global coffee grounds market size is expected to reach US$ 214.3 Mn by the end of 2030. According to the recent study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market will surge at 5.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the market will show significant growth owing to the increasing applications of coffee grounds in agriculture, food and beverages, cosmetic, insecticides and pesticides and other industries. The report adopts unique research methods to offer the most accurate analysis of the market.

Large amount of residues are produced in the coffee industry. Coffee grounds are the primary residue obtained in this sector. It is produced during the roasting of beans. Coffee grounds are also derived from the process of preparing instant coffee.

COVID-19 resulted in many being unable to work across borders, implying that some coffee may rot before it is picked or the overall quality of the harvest may deteriorate before it is picked. Government-mandated social distancing and stay at home have forced millions of coffee shops around the world to shutter down.

It includes in-depth insights into the coffee grounds market. Some of these are:

The estimated value of the coffee grounds market was at US$ 125.4 Mn in 2020

Coffee grounds are used as fertilizer in agriculture sector. They add essential nutrients to the soil, thus improving soil aeration, drainage and water retention

North America currently accounts for the leading share in the global coffee grounds market, trailed by Europe

“The demand for beauty products is expected to be driven by increasing concerns among consumers about skin related problems. Furthermore the rising demand for organic products will bolster use of coffee grounds as a key ingredient in beauty products,” said a lead analyst at FMI.

COVID-19 Outbreak will Impact Growth Due to Supply Disruptions and Decline in Demand

Shippers are dealing with quarantines at ports and shortages of crews during the coronavirus shutdown. As regards to demand, it is clear that coffee consumption is on the rise and will continue to rise in the near future. However, coffee grounds derived may go to waste since the supply is high and there are chances of grounds to get rot. Coffee grounds cannot be stored for a long time. Trade and logistics restrictions could cause demand-supply gap and might affect the manufacturers and end users of coffee grounds.

Who is Winning?

Some of the key players in the coffee grounds market are Starbucks, Red Thread, Death Wish Coffee Company, Folgers Coffee, The Kraft Heinz Company, Peet’s, Jo Coffee, Kicking Horse, Royal Kona, Hills Bros. Coffee, UCC among others. The market players are adopting various expansion strategies to gain competitive edge. For instance, they are increasing their research and development spending and focusing on product launches. Also, they are entering into collaborations with other companies to utilize the resources of each other and to outperform prevailing competition.

Market Segmentation

The global coffee grounds market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Application

Food and beverage

Agriculture

Cosmetic and Personal care

Insecticides and pesticides

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global coffee grounds market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2019 and 2029. The study divulges compelling insights into growth witnessed in the market. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into agriculture, cosmetics, insecticides and pesticides. Regionally, the market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA.

Coffee Grounds Market Outlook & Key Findings

The coffee grounds market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% between 2020 and 2030

With a share of 27%, North America dominates the global coffee grounds market in 2020. It is expected to remain the leading market over the next few years

Europe is also expected to emerge as the second-leading market in the global coffee grounds market.

Emerging economies such as China and India are likely to show considerably high demand for coffee grounds, enabling growth in the market in Asia Pacific

In terms of application, the agriculture sector will exhibit high demand for coffee grounds

