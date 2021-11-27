Toaster Market 2021-2026: Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Key players and Forecast

A toaster is an electrical culinary appliance that is primarily adopted for cooking baked breads. It commonly includes thin filaments, a tray, a lever, moderation buttons, timers, knobs, and thermostats. When plugged into a power source, the toaster charges the filaments that are spaced broadly enough to toast the bread.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Toaster Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global toaster market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global toaster market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization coupled with the growing adoption of electric kitchen appliances is augmenting the market growth. The rising hectic work schedules and sedentary consumer lifestyles are also propelling the product demand. Moreover, a significant utilization of toasters across hotels, fast-food joints, restaurants, cafes, etc., is further catalyzing the global market. Additionally, continuous product innovations have led to the introduction of advanced variants with Bluetooth-connectivity and automatic cutoff and lid-on features to cater to the toasting preferences of multiple users. Several other factors, including rising per-capita expenditures and the advent of compact and energy-efficient variants, will further drive the global market for toasters in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Breville USA Inc.

Cuisinart

De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l.

Dualit Limited

Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.

Hatco Corporation

KitchenAid Inc (Whirlpool Corporation)

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Star Manufacturing International Inc (The Middleby Corporation)

The Legacy Companies LLC

Waring Commercial



Breakup by Product:

Pop-up Toasters

Toaster Oven

Conveyor Toasters

Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Residential

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

