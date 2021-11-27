Hard Seltzer Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key players and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hard Seltzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global hard seltzer market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global hard seltzer market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.

Hard seltzer represents a carbonated or sparkling beverage with almost 5% alcohol by volume. It is made from malted rice or brewed cane sugar, with soda water and flavorings. Hard seltzer tastes similar to beer and is often available in varied fruit flavors, such as lemon, watermelon, strawberry, tangerine, etc. Furthermore, it is gluten-free and has low calorie, sugar, and carbohydrate content. As a result, hard seltzer is considered a healthy alternative to regular alcoholic drinks, including beer, rum, whisky, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Barefoot Cellars (E. & J. Gallo Winery)

Blue Marble Cocktails Inc.

Ficks & Co

Future Proof Brands LLC

Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC (The Boston Beer Company Inc)

Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

Oskar Blues Brewery

White Claw Hard Seltzer

Market Trends:

The rising health consciousness of individuals, along with their shifting preferences towards beverages with low alcohol by volume (ABV) content, are primarily driving the market for healthier substitutes, such as hard seltzer. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of allergies and celiac, inflammatory, and auto-immune diseases is further augmenting the product demand. Besides this, the continuous launch of product variants with different new flavors, such as grapefruit, black cherry, passionfruit, etc., is also acting as a growth-inducing factor. Additionally, several leading alcohol companies are developing natural hard seltzer that is free from artificial preservatives, flavorings, sweeteners, etc., thereby further contributing to the market growth. Various other factors, including the inflating disposable income levels of consumers and the emergence of numerous online delivery services for alcohol, will continue to bolster the hard seltzer market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by ABV Content:

1% to 4.9%

5% to 6.9%

7% and Above

Breakup by Packaging Material:

Cans

Glass

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

Sparkling Water

Carbonated Water

Alcohol

Fruit Flavours

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

