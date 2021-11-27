Green Cement Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Research Report

Green cement is a cleaner substitute to conventional cement that is manufactured by using industrial by-products such as blast fly ash, furnace slag, aluminosilicates and recycled industrial waste. It helps in reducing carbon emissions, improving functionality, and minimizing the dependency on raw materials during the production process. Green cement is mainly used in the construction of structural columns, dams, bridges, and buildings that form a part of sustainable architectural programs in various nations.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Green Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global green cement market reached a value of US$ 24.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Green Cement Market Trends:

The expanding construction industry and rising environmental concerns towards high carbon emissions from conventional construction materials are primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, with the increasing consumer consciousness for reducing the detrimental effects of grey or white cement is also augmenting the demand for eco-friendly product variants. Besides this, the implementation of stringent regulations by numerous government bodies across the globe has encouraged the adoption of green cement to construct several industrial, commercial, and residential complexes. Various other factors, including the elevating levels of urbanization and burgeoning demand for public infrastructures, such as office spaces, shopping malls, theatres, hospitals, etc., are expected to further propel the global market for green cement in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

CarbonCure Technologies Inc.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

CRH plc

LafargeHolcim Ltd

Calera Corporation

HeidelbergCement AG

Siam Cement Public Company (SCG)

Kiran Global Chem Limited

CeraTech

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited

Votorantim Cimentos S.A.

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

ACC Ltd.

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Residential

Non-Residential

Infrastructure

Breakup by Product Type:

Fly Ash-Based

Slag-Based

Limestone-Based

Silica Fume-Based

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

