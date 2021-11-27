Subscription Box Market 2021-2026: Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast

A subscription box is an auto-delivery service of niche-oriented items on a monthly, half-yearly, or yearly basis. Some unique features of these boxes include curation of products by the consumers, surprise items in the box and aesthetic packaging of the contents. Based on a wide range of products, subscription boxes find extensive applications across diverse sectors, such as food and beverages, health and fitness, personal grooming and hygiene, childcare, apparel, books, pet care, etc.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Subscription Box Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global subscription box market exhibited robust growth rates during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global subscription box market to continue its robust growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The expanding e-commerce sector, along with the growing penetration of social media trends, is primarily driving the market for subscription boxes. Furthermore, the rising influence of several social media bloggers, vloggers, influencers and numerous celebrity endorsements is also augmenting the product demand, especially among the urbanized and millennial population. In line with this, various social media-based startups are increasingly utilizing subscription boxes as their medium to create brand awareness and promote built-in marketing. Additionally, several retailers across diverse industries, such as cosmetics, personal grooming, fashion, food and beverages, etc., are launching free product trials along with offering heavy discounts by the adoption of subscription boxes to expand their consumer base. Besides this, the increasing consumer preferences for personalized items and curated products will continue to propel the global market for subscription boxes over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amazon Subscribe & Save (Amazon.com, Inc.)

BarkBox

Birchbox

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

Dollar Shave Club, Inc. (Unilever plc)

FabFitFun

Glossybox (The Hut.com Ltd.)

Grove Collaborative Inc.

Harry’s Inc.

HelloFresh SE

Loot Crate

Personalized Beauty Discovery Inc.

TechStyle Fashion Group

Breakup by Type:

Replenishment Subscription

Curation Subscription

Access Subscription

Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Breakup by Application:

Clothing and Fashion

Beauty

Food and Beverages

Pet Food

Baby Products

Health and Fitness

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

