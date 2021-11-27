Skin Care Products Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, and Forecast

Skin care products are mainly used for improving and maintaining the appearance of human skin. Some of the commonly available products include cleansers, body lotions, toners, oils, serums, creams with alpha- and beta-hydroxy acids or retinol, etc. They help in replenishing dead skin cells, preventing the signs of aging, such as fines lines, wrinkles, age spots, etc., and maintaining the overall health of the skin. Skin care products market is highly diversified, varying from region to region and catering to a wide range of skin types.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Skin Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global skin care products market reached a value of US$ 131 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Skin Care Products Market Trends:

The elevating levels of environmental pollution across the globe are prompting consumers to adopt a regular skin care regime to protect the skin against any damage caused by dust, ultraviolet (UV) rays, humidity, etc. This is among the primary factors driving the skin care products market. Moreover, the rising number of promotional activities, along with the launch of organic and herbal products for overall enhancement and maintenance of healthy skin, is further catalyzing the product demand. Besides this, the increasing consumer consciousness towards physical appearances and the emergence of customized skin care products of diverse preferences are also propelling the market growth. In the coming years, the expanding working women population, coupled with rising expenditures on personal grooming items are expected to fuel the global skin care products market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies.

Unilever PLC/NV

New Avon Company

L’OREAL S.A.

Kao Group

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Beiersdorf AG

The Procter & Gamble Company

Revlon Consumer Products Corporation

Breakup by Product Type:

Face Cream

Skin Brightening Cream Anti-Aging Cream Sun Protection Cream



Body Lotion

Mass Body Care Premium Body Care Others



Breakup by Ingredient:

Chemical

Natural

Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Beauty Parlours and Salons

Multi Branded Retail Stores

Online

Exclusive Retail Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

